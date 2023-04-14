Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 886,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,024,000 after purchasing an additional 188,046 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,097,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 153,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 389,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 94,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 1,439,762 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

