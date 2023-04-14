Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 591.7% in March

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 591.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTSKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of OTSKY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.40. 48,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,437. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the pharmaceuticals business. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

See Also

