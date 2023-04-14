Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Opsens Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $1.32 on Monday. Opsens has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

About Opsens

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

