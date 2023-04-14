OpenBlox (OBX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,472.71

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $49,472.71 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

