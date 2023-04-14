OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.71 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $201.71 million and $61.81 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00062137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00038901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

