Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 72,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.