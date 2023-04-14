Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VNQ traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $81.46. 1,554,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,582. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.