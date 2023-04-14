Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 229,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

