NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,742.79 or 1.00001290 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

