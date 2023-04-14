Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.43.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nuvei by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuvei by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 61.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 533,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 262,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

