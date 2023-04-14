Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.75

Shares of Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Nihon Kohden Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.