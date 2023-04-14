Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.75

Shares of Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
Nihon Kohden Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
