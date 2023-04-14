NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.21. 153,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 744,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
NFT Gaming Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81.
NFT Gaming Company Profile
The NFT Gaming Company Inc is involved in developing a digital gaming platform and community which will offer users the ability to mint unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens. The NFT Gaming Company Inc is based in Roseland, NJ.
