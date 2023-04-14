NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$11.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

NFI Group Price Performance

TSE:NFI opened at C$7.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$15.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.06.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

