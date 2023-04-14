Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newcourt Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

Newcourt Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.59. 363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Newcourt Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

