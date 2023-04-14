Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $3.49. Netlist shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 412,539 shares trading hands.

Netlist Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Netlist had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

