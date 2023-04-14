NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.91 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00007181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $148.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,433,040 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 884,433,040 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.26496466 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $137,756,359.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

