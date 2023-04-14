Naveen Gavini Sells 11,185 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,916. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pinterest by 919.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 264,190 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

