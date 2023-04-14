Navcoin Price Tops $0.0518 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $23,366.30 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00147816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00069981 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036279 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00040307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,918,364 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

