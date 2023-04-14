National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -698.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $36.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

