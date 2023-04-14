Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,654. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

