NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $20.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Norden acquired 12,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.14. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

