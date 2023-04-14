Nano (XNO) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00003002 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $123.04 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,764.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00314708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00074130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00529948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00433525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.