Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 385.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.10. The company had a trading volume of 131,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

