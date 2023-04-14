Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Monro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monro by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,418,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after acquiring an additional 94,180 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Articles

