Mizuho Boosts Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $37.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.
Alkermes Stock Up 3.1 %
ALKS opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after buying an additional 376,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,491,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkermes (ALKS)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.