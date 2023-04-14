MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 805.9% in March

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 805.9% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MFM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,079. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
