MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 805.9% in March

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 805.9% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MFM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,079. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

