Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $3.28 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $55.87 million and approximately $271,689.38 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.28 or 0.00010758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,223,775 coins and its circulating supply is 17,037,910 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,217,720 with 17,035,860 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.21543851 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $336,848.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

