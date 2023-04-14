Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,205,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 290,048 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $19.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Merus Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a market cap of $991.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Merus by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Merus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth $439,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

