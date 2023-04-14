Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.0820 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $77.94 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

