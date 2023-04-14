MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

