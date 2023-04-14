MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
MBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
MBIA Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MBI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,895. MBIA has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA
About MBIA
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
