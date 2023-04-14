MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

MBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of MBI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,895. MBIA has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MBIA by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

