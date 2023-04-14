Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

NYSE K opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.