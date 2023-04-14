MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.
MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,899. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $517.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.
Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat
In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 15.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. State Street Corp raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
About MasterCraft Boat
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.
