Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.67

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.67 and last traded at $143.06, with a volume of 9190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.40.

Marubeni Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.56.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

