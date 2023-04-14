Marpai Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,525 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,905% compared to the average volume of 94 call options.

Marpai Trading Up 71.7 %

Marpai stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,690,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,375. Marpai has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

