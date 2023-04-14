Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.77

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $7.17. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 525,441 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 538,026 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 872,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

