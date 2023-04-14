Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.77

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $7.17. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 525,441 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
