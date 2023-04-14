Mainsail Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,533 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 44,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $149.10. 424,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average is $142.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.