Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $168,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 191,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

