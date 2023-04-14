Loopring (LRC) Achieves Market Cap of $533.99 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $533.99 million and approximately $294.65 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Get Loopring alerts:

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

