Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Shares Down 6.4%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.56). Approximately 38,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 6,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.10 ($0.60).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £74.41 million, a P/E ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.14.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

