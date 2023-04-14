Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £51,400 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £1,028 ($1,273.07) per share, for a total transaction of £51,400 ($63,653.25).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £1,020 ($1,263.16) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($31,578.95).

On Friday, March 10th, Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £1,025 ($1,269.35) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625 ($31,733.75).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £1,024.60 ($1,268.85) per share, for a total transaction of £51,230 ($63,442.72).

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,281.73) per share, for a total transaction of £25,875 ($32,043.34).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Michael Lindsell purchased 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,281.73) per share, for a total transaction of £103,500 ($128,173.37).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 27.33 ($0.34) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,040.33 ($12.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. The company has a market cap of £2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,033.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,024.02. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 944 ($11.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,305 ($16.16).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

