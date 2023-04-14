Lido DAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $112.32 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00008349 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $112.32 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 869,176,647 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

