Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $19.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

