Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LNVGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 14,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

