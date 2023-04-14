LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $228,818.86 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

