Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Friday. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

