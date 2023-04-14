Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.24.

NVDA stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,854,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,521,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $659.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.89. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

