Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

