Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 315,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

