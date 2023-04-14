Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,644 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.98. 187,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

